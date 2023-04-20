Bryan Reynolds will lead the way for the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7) on Thursday, April 20, when they clash with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-11) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Pirates (-165). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Roansy Contreras - PIT (1-1, 6.00 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 62.3% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won one of seven games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

