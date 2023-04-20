The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds will play on Thursday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Steer among those expected to produce at the plate.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 15 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 45 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 23rd in MLB with a .373 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 82 (4.6 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Reds rank 21st with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.41 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.619 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver gets the nod for the Reds and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Wednesday, Oct. 5 last season, when he pitched 1 1/3 innings in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Phillies W 13-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies L 14-3 Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays W 8-1 Home Hunter Greene Jalen Beeks 4/18/2023 Rays L 10-0 Home Nick Lodolo Taj Bradley 4/19/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Levi Stoudt Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates - Away Graham Ashcraft Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates - Away Luis Cessa Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates - Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers - Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers - Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez

