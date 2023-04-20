Reds vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Thursday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Spencer Steer among those expected to produce at the plate.
The Pirates are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+135). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-160
|+135
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a record of 1-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 18 chances this season.
- The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-6
|1-5
|4-5
|3-6
|2-10
|5-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.