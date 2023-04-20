On Thursday, Nick Senzel (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel has a double and three walks while hitting .190.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Senzel has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Contreras (1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .310 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.