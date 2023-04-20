After hitting .303 with four doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has six doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .290.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

In 66.7% of his 18 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 72.2% of his games this season (13 of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings