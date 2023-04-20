Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jason Vosler (hitting .125 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while hitting .173.
- This season, Vosler has recorded at least one hit in seven of 17 games (41.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (17.6%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Contreras (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing batters.
