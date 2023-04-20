The Cincinnati Reds, including Jason Vosler (hitting .125 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while hitting .173.
  • This season, Vosler has recorded at least one hit in seven of 17 games (41.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (17.6%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.4% of his games this year, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
  • The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Contreras (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing batters.
