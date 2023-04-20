The Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton included, will be in action at 10:30 PM on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 18, Ayton posted 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 123-109 win against the Clippers.

Below, we dig into Ayton's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18 15 Rebounds 10.5 10 8.4 Assists -- 1.7 0.4 PRA 27.5 29.7 23.8 PR -- 28 23.4



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Clippers

Ayton has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 12.0% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ayton's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have conceded 25 per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 32 14 13 0 0 0 0 4/16/2023 33 18 8 0 0 1 0 2/16/2023 32 18 6 0 0 1 0 10/23/2022 29 13 8 1 0 1 0

