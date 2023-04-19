Wil Myers -- hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Myers has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In four games this season (23.5%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
  • Rasmussen (2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .180 batting average against him.
