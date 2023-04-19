Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .188 in his past 10 games, with five walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .276 with two doubles and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 162nd in slugging.
- In 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has not homered in his 17 games this season.
- In eight games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .180 against him.
