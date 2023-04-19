Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, April 19 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings are up 1-0 in the series.

You can catch the action on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC as the Oilers square off against the Kings.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
  • Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA
4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM
3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM
1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA
11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
  • The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Oilers have gone 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 42 goals during that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8%
Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3%
Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50%
Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings give up 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the league.
  • The Kings' 274 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 10th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Kings have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9%
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3%
Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4%
Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4%
Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

