After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .190 with a double and three walks.

Senzel has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Senzel has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored at least once four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings