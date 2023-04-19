Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .190 with a double and three walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Senzel has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
