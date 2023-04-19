On Wednesday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .216.

In five of 12 games this season (41.7%), Newman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0%.

He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

