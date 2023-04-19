Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is batting .238 with a walk.
- Casali has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Casali has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Rasmussen (2-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
