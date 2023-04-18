After batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .241.

Myers has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits three times (18.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Myers has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings