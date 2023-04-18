Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while batting .291.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 154th in slugging.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has not gone deep in his 16 games this year.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in eight games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.88 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
