The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while batting .291.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 154th in slugging.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

He has not gone deep in his 16 games this year.

Stephenson has driven in a run in eight games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

