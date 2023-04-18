TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, TJ Friedl (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and seven RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) against the Rays.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .304 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this season (31.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.88 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley (1-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
