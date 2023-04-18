Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Taj Bradley, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.

Fueled by 45 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 82 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Reds rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.577 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo (2-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lodolo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Phillies W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies W 13-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies L 14-3 Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays W 8-1 Home Hunter Greene Jalen Beeks 4/18/2023 Rays - Home Nick Lodolo Taj Bradley 4/19/2023 Rays - Home Luke Weaver Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates - Away Graham Ashcraft Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates - Away Luis Cessa Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates - Away Hunter Greene Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nick Lodolo Vince Velásquez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.