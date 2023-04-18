Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (14-3) and Cincinnati Reds (7-9) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 18.

The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley for the Tampa Bay Rays and Nick Lodolo (2-0) for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 2-8 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (82 total).

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule