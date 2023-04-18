After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .242.
  • This season, Newman has tallied at least one hit in five of 11 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.88).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley (1-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.