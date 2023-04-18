Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Garcia has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.88).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
