After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Garcia has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings