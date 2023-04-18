Jonathan India -- batting .314 with four doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 66th in slugging.
  • India has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • India has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 81.3% of his games this year (13 of 16), he has scored, and in three of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.88 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 22-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
