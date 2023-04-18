The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .262 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%) Fraley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings