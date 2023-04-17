On Monday, Wil Myers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .259.
  • In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Myers has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (26.7%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.4 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • The Rays are sending Beeks (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
