TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .302 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Friedl has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.54).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays will look to Beeks (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.