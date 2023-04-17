TJ Friedl -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .302 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • He ranks 49th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Friedl has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.54).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays will look to Beeks (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
