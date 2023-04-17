The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has a double, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .227.
  • Fairchild has a base hit in five of 14 games played this season (35.7%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 2.54 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays will send Beeks (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
