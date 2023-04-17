The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has a double, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .227.

Fairchild has a base hit in five of 14 games played this season (35.7%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

