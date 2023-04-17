Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has a double, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .227.
- Fairchild has a base hit in five of 14 games played this season (35.7%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.54 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays will send Beeks (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
