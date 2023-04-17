How to Watch the Reds vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.
Reds vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 14 home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 74 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .336.
- The Reds rank 15th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.22 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.609 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Greene (0-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- He has one quality starts in three chances this season.
- Greene has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Spencer Strider
|4/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-2
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/14/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Home
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/15/2023
|Phillies
|W 13-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Matt Strahm
|4/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 14-3
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Aaron Nola
|4/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jalen Beeks
|4/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Taj Bradley
|4/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Roansy Contreras
|4/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Mitch Keller
|4/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Rich Hill
