Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (14-2) and the Cincinnati Reds (6-9) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 17.

The probable pitchers are Jalen Beeks for the Tampa Bay Rays and Hunter Greene for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (74 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

