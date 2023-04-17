Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.424), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.924) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 50th in slugging.
- India will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), with at least two hits five times (33.3%).
- He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (80.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.54).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.4 per game), the least in baseball.
- Beeks (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
