The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .167 with a walk.
  • In three of six games this season, Casali got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.54 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays will look to Beeks (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
