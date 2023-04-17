Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .167 with a walk.
- In three of six games this season, Casali got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Casali has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.54 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays will look to Beeks (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
