Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins take their home ice at TD Garden Monday to square off with the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Panthers are the underdog (+190) in this game against the Bruins (-225).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-225)
|Panthers (+190)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 81.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (58-13).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Boston has a record of 24-7 (winning 77.4%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won seven of the 16 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has not had a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +190 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Boston went over three times.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins create the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.
- The Bruins are ranked first in league play with the fewest goals against, having conceded 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+127) leads the league this season .
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Panthers' most recent 10 contests.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.