The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers Monday in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are favored (-225) against the Panthers (+190).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)

Bruins (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.7)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (65-12-5 overall) have an 11-5-16 record in games that have required overtime.

Boston has 40 points (19-6-2) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has taken 14 points from the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-3-2 record).

The Bruins are 58-4-3 in the 65 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 119 points).

In the 37 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 67 points after finishing 32-2-3.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-9-5 (79 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Bruins finished 27-3-0 in those contests (54 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 6-8-14 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 24 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

In eight games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-6-1).

When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-12-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals 58 times, earning 84 points from those matchups (39-13-6).

This season, Florida has recorded a single power-play goal in 33 games and picked up 42 points with a record of 19-10-4.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-22-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 13-10-3 to register 29 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

