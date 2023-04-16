After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while hitting .294.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.
  • Stephenson has had a hit in 11 of 14 games this season (78.6%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).
  • He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
  • In seven games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola (0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th.
