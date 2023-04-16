Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Luis Cessa, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Reds are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Phillies (-200). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -200 +165 9 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has entered three games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 14 games with a total.

The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-3 1-5 4-3 2-5 2-7 4-1

