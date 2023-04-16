Reds vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 16
Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (6-8) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (5-10) at 1:40 PM (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a 8-7 victory for the Reds, who is slightly favored by our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (0-2) to the mound, while Luis Cessa (0-1) will answer the bell for the Cincinnati Reds.
Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 8, Phillies 7.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Reds have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Cincinnati has won one of four games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (71 total runs).
- The Reds have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
|April 12
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
|April 13
|Phillies
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 14
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|W 13-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
|April 17
|Rays
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Taj Bradley
|April 18
|Rays
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 19
|Rays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Roansy Contreras
|April 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Mitch Keller
