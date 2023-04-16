Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kevin Newman -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .154 with a home run and a walk.
- Newman has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Newman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.72).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8).
