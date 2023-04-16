The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .432.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Fraley has picked up a hit in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

