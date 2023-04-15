The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .353 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Steer has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (53.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings