Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .353 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (53.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (1-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
