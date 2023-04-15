Nick Senzel -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.

In 54.5% of his 110 games last season, Senzel had a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 110 (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.6%).

He crossed the plate in 38 of 110 games last season (34.5%), including scoring more than once in 5.5% of his games (six times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 49 .242 AVG .217 .302 OBP .289 .323 SLG .286 10 XBH 8 3 HR 2 13 RBI 12 48/16 K/BB 28/14 5 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 51 32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%) 3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)