Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .226.
- Garcia has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Phillies will look to Strahm (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
