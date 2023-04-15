Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India -- hitting .256 with three doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 87th in slugging.
- India will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
- In 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%) India has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In four games this season, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (76.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will look to Strahm (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
