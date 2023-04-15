The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

  • Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Casali reached base via a hit in 23 of 57 games last season (40.4%), including multiple hits in 8.8% of those games (five of them).
  • He hit a home run in four of 57 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casali drove in a run in 10 out of 57 games last season (17.5%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (8.8%).
  • He scored in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 28
.190 AVG .212
.293 OBP .337
.238 SLG .400
1 XBH 8
1 HR 4
5 RBI 12
17/9 K/BB 33/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strahm (1-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
