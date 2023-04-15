Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)
- Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Casali reached base via a hit in 23 of 57 games last season (40.4%), including multiple hits in 8.8% of those games (five of them).
- He hit a home run in four of 57 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Casali drove in a run in 10 out of 57 games last season (17.5%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (8.8%).
- He scored in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.190
|AVG
|.212
|.293
|OBP
|.337
|.238
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (46.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm (1-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
