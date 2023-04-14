Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Great American Ball Park. Taijuan Walker will start for Philadelphia, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs.

Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 55 (4.6 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds rank 14th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 10.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.499 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Overton will take to the mound for the Reds, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Bryce Elder 4/11/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Luis Cessa Kyle Wright 4/12/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies - Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies - Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies - Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Greene Taj Bradley 4/18/2023 Rays - Home Nick Lodolo Jeffrey Springs 4/19/2023 Rays - Home Connor Overton Drew Rasmussen

