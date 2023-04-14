How to Watch the Predators vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken 10 straight on the road, the Colorado Avalanche play at the Nashville Predators on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
The Predators-Avalanche matchup will air on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT, so tune in to take in the action.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2022
|Predators
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) COL
|12/17/2022
|Avalanche
|Predators
|3-1 COL
|11/10/2022
|Avalanche
|Predators
|5-3 COL
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have allowed 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 23 goals during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|84
|13
|41
|54
|44
|31
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|50
|17
|24
|41
|15
|24
|44.3%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche give up 2.7 goals per game (218 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Avalanche have 266 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 38 goals over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|69
|39
|68
|107
|46
|42
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|80
|54
|48
|102
|42
|60
|49.3%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|80
|17
|35
|52
|28
|27
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
