After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)

  • Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 38.3% of his games last season (31 of 81), Maile got a base hit, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Including the 81 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in three of them (3.7%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), Maile picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • In 17 of 81 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 28
.221 AVG .221
.290 OBP .313
.358 SLG .291
7 XBH 6
3 HR 0
11 RBI 6
27/8 K/BB 27/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 39
16 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%)
5 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Walker (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
