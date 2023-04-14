Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Vosler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler is batting .167 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk.
- Vosler has picked up a hit in five games this season (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In three of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.