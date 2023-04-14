After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler is batting .167 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk.

Vosler has picked up a hit in five games this season (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this season, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In three of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

