The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley leads Cincinnati in OBP (.450) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Fraley has had a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (45.5%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this year.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings