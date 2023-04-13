Wil Myers -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 13 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers has a double and six walks while hitting .175.
  • Myers has had a base hit in six of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
  • Myers has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Falter (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
