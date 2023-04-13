The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has two doubles and five walks while batting .293.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.
  • In 81.8% of his 11 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Falter (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
