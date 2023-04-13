After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .250.

Fairchild has a hit in three of 10 games played this year (30.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings