Nick Senzel plays his first game of the season when the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bailey Falter at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.

Senzel got a hit in 54.5% of his 110 games last year, with more than one hit in 21.8% of those games.

In five of 110 games last year, he homered (4.5%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Senzel drove in a run in 21 of 110 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them.

He came around to score in 38 of his 110 games a year ago (34.5%), with two or more runs scored six times (5.5%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 49 .242 AVG .217 .302 OBP .289 .323 SLG .286 10 XBH 8 3 HR 2 13 RBI 12 48/16 K/BB 28/14 5 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 51 32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%) 3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)